Levine Museum Names New Historian, Announces New Series Of Events

The Levine Museum of the New South has named Dr. Willie Griffin its new staff historian amid an expansion of programs.

Griffin, who will join the museum in June, is a civil rights scholar and Charlotte native. He most recently served as the assistant professor of African-American History at The Citadel in South Carolina and holds a doctorate in U.S. history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I'm thrilled to be coming home to Charlotte and joining the nationally renowned Levine Museum of the New South," Griffin said in a statement. "The museum's mission of using history to build community is unique. It's a place that not only wants to educate but also aims to build understanding and empathy for all people — and ultimately inspire action that leads to positive change."

He'll contribute to an expansion of programming by the museum that includes public events, including #HomeCLT, which will focus on the history of Charlotte neighborhoods. The museum will also have a year-long conversation series called #ShapingCLT on social issues and a culture series for young adults looking to be more active in the city.

“As community members look to make sense of profound changes sweeping our city, Levine Museum is the one place that provides context for contemporary issues and prompts conversations that lead to action,” said Kathryn Hill, Levine Museum President and CEO in a statement. “With our extended programs, upcoming exhibits and new staff members, Levine Museum will continue its legacy of using history to build community.”

The museum's previous staff historian, Brenda Tindal, left to become the director of education at the Detroit Historical Society in December.

Stay informed: Sign up for The Frequency newsletter and get WFAE headlines in your inbox every weekday.