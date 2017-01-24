Law School Official: Bar Passage Would Have Been in 20s If Not For Paying Students Not To Take Exam

The Charlotte School of Law has drawn scrutiny in part because of the low percentage of students who have passed the state bar in the last few years. It has consistently had the lowest pass rate in North Carolina, and ranks among the worst in the country.

In February of 2015, for example, the school’s official passage rate for students who took the bar for the first time is listed at 42 percent. But in reality, the pass rate would have been in the 20s if not for a program that paid struggling students not to take the bar. At least that’s what Odessa Alm, the school’s assistant dean for student success, told faculty. (Click her to listen to 37 minute audio.)

"You know if we didn’t have the extended program last time – if we all didn’t work really hard to defer the 21 people we deferred, our pass rate would have been 20-something percent."

A law school professor secretly recorded those comments in the summer of 2015. The school was pushing faculty to divert students to a program that paid students up to $11,200 not to take the bar and instead enter a bar preparation program.

Alm said professors needed to act like coaches in preparing students for the bar.

"When you’re coaching someone and they are being lazy, do you allow them to be? (No). So if they're training for some event, do we just say, "Oh, it's OK, you're not where you need to be. 'Keep trying!'" Alm said. "We're not cheerleaders, we're coaches. Get them on the f...ing 40 and give me 40. You're going to run more laps. Go! That's what we do. That’s what a coach is. A coach is not a cheerleader."

The Charlotte School of Law resumed classes this week with an uncertain future. The ABA has put it on probating, and the Department of Education will no longer give the school federal loan money. School officials hope that changes with the Trump administration.

This is developing story. WFAE’s Lisa Worf will have more on this story during All Things Considered. Check back for updates.