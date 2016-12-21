Last Call At The Double Door Inn: A Look Back At 43 Years At Charlotte's Home Of The Blues

Aired on Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Programming note: Technical difficulties prevented us from bringing you today's regularly scheduled show with Hugh McColl and Harvey Gantt. We plan to bring you that program tomorrow (Thursday.)

It's been recognized as one of the oldest blues clubs in the country. This week, the Double Door Inn will celebrate its 43rd anniversary in Charlotte. It will also be its last. The property is being sold, but there's still time to catch one more show before the lights go out on the Double Door stage.

Nick Karres and his brother Matt initially opened the spot as a neighborhood bar in 1973 in an historic building that was originally a residence. Since then, the Double Door has become an institution for local musicians and national acts. Talents like Stevie Ray Vaughan, JJ Cale, Steve Earle, Buddy Guy and none other than Eric Clapton have graced the stage of this intimate little venue. North Carolina favorites The Avett Brothers used to play there frequently before they hit it big.

It's another cultural casualty of a growing city experiencing explosive development. Before they close their double doors for good, guest host Sarah Delia and guests will take a look back at the popular venue's history in the city and discuss what's being lost with the shuttering of yet another Charlotte music venue.

Guests

Tom Hanchett - Community Historian, retired Staff Historian of Levine Museum of the New South. He writes about history and culture at HistorySouth.org

Daniel Coston - Local photographer and writer; he has photographed some of the country's most popular musicians and documented Charlotte's music scene for 20 years. He's co-author of Charlotte's Home Of The Blues: 40 Years Of The Double Door Inn

Nick Karres - Owner of The Double Door Inn, which he opened in 1973 with his brother Matt originally as a neighborhood bar.

Bill Noonan - Local musician who has played the Double Door many times over the years in several bands. On Friday night (Dec. 23rd) The Bill Noonan Band will play at The Double Door Inn one more time.

Want to see one last show? Check out the Double Door Inn calendar here.