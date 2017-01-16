Kemba Walker May Not Be Chuck Norris, But Hornets Hope He's An All-Star

Monday is the last day to vote for who should play in the NBA All-Star Game next month. The Charlotte Hornets have come up with a creative way to lobby for their star point guard, Kemba Walker.

Fans of the roundhouse-kicking actor Chuck Norris may pick up on the similarity of this:

That's more or less how each episode of "Walker, Texas Ranger" began. But the voice you heard is Charlotte Hornets forward Spencer Hawes, narrating a spinoff about his teammate, "Walker, Charlotte Ranger."

"The All-Star Game is where he's meant to be," Hawes half says, half sings.

NBA teams pull out all the stops to encourage fans to vote for their players. Kemba Walker is having the best season of his career, averaging 23 points and five assists per game.

Or, as the promotional campaign puts it, he's "a Buzz City lawman who relies on killer crossovers, pernicious step backs and dead-eye sharpshooting."

"Need me to call for backup?" fellow Hornet Frank Kaminsky asks in one of the promotional videos.

"The bad guys are going to be the ones that need backup," Walker answers. (Both are wearing cowboy hats, of course.) Walker gets a basketball and crosses up everyone who comes at him.

But the story ends on a cliffhanger. As a bad guy runs away to New Orleans – site of the NBA All-Star Game – a kid asks Kaminsky if Walker will make it there.

"If justice prevails, he'll be there," Kaminsky says.

Voting ends Monday at midnight.