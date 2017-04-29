Immigrant Groups Plan 2nd Citywide Boycott, March For Monday

  • February's 'Day Without Immigrant' protest drew thousands to uptown's Marshall Park
A coalition of immigrant and advocacy groups have planned a second citywide boycott, rally, and march for Monday, May 1, during which they will call on Charlotte's corporate and government leaders to take bolder steps to support local immigrants and refugees.

The groups are hoping to replicate the turnout seen at last February's "Day Without Immigrants," when more than 250 business shut down and an estimated  7,000 - 8,000 people marched through the streets of uptown.

Organizers have released a list of demands that once again call on elected officials to shield local immigrants living in the city illegally from deportation. This time around, they're also singling out corporations like Bank of America and Wells Fargo, saying they've been too supportive of President Donald Trump and his policies.

In a statement released after last February's protest, the city said it was continually committed to immigrants and newcomers, but also said it did not foresee any changes in local policies that would go against state or federal immigration laws.

More Than 250 Businesses To Remain Closed Thursday As Immigrants Protest ICE Arrests

More than 250 businesses in the Charlotte region will not open Thursday as part of a nationwide campaign called "A Day Without Immigrants," or "Dia Sin Inmigrantes," according to organizers and reports from the Spanish-language newspapers Que Pasa Mi Gente and Hola Noticias, which has kept a running tally on its Facebook page.

7,000-8,000 March In Support Of Immigrants

By noon, the crowds began to pour into uptown's Marshall Park. The local Spanish-language radio station, La Raza 106.1FM, supplied music as a line of volunteers hauled cases of water bottles into the park and procrastinators hastily scrawled last-minute messages onto sheets of poster board.  

Hundreds of families arrived with school-age children in tow, ignoring CMS officials who urged parents against doing so earlier in the week. One 15-year-old high school student, Ciera Medina, said she should have been at J.M. Robinson High School, but skipped with her four younger siblings.

Diverse Opinions Emerge During Live Discussion On Immigration Policies

Criticism of how Charlotte’s law enforcers uphold immigration laws and calls for a stronger commitment from local elected officials in defending immigrant rights dominated the discussion at Tuesday night’s public conversation on local immigration policy. The Charlotte Talks event, broadcast live on WFAE, attracted a large crowd at the McGlohon Theater.