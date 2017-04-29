Immigrant Groups Plan 2nd Citywide Boycott, March For Monday

A coalition of immigrant and advocacy groups have planned a second citywide boycott, rally, and march for Monday, May 1, during which they will call on Charlotte's corporate and government leaders to take bolder steps to support local immigrants and refugees.

The groups are hoping to replicate the turnout seen at last February's "Day Without Immigrants," when more than 250 business shut down and an estimated 7,000 - 8,000 people marched through the streets of uptown.

Organizers have released a list of demands that once again call on elected officials to shield local immigrants living in the city illegally from deportation. This time around, they're also singling out corporations like Bank of America and Wells Fargo, saying they've been too supportive of President Donald Trump and his policies.

In a statement released after last February's protest, the city said it was continually committed to immigrants and newcomers, but also said it did not foresee any changes in local policies that would go against state or federal immigration laws.