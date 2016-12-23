A History Of The Heart With Evolutionary Biologist Rob Dunn (Rebroadcast)

Monday, December 26, 2016

Around Valentine's Day, you see little red hearts everywhere and that's because for centuries, humans believed the heart to be the seat of the soul and the origin of love and emotion. Of course, the real heart is the center of our being - as long as it's beating, we have a chance - and it beats about two and a half billion times in a lifetime. We take a fascinating journey through what we know about the heart, when Mike Collins talks with evolutionary biologist Rob Dunn.

Guest

Dr. Rob Dunn - Professor of Applied Ecology, North Carolina State University and author of The Man Who Touched His Own Heart: True Tales of Science, Surgery, and Mystery

Originally aired 2/12/2015

