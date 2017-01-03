Genghis Khan Exhibit Creator "Dino Don" Lessem

What turns a world renowned dinosaur expert into a curator for an exhibit on Mongol warrior and founder of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan? "Dino Don" Lessem tells Mike Collins on Charlotte Talks.

Don Lessem, also known around the world as "Dino Don", has created the exhibit “Genghis Khan: Bring the Legend to Life”, which is now on display at Discovery Place in Charlotte.

Lessem’s work has primarily been as a dinosaur expert, traveling around the world to find and excavate dinosaur remains, writing dinosaur books for children, appearing on media worldwide and even consulting on the original Jurassic Park movie.

But on a trip to Mongolia to look for dinosaurs, Don Lessem became fascinated with Khan, as he saw the impact the Mongolian warrior, who died over 700 years ago, still had in Mongolia.

We’ll meet Don Lessem to talk about what he learned about Genghis Khan and the Mongolian culture under his leadership, and hear about Lessem’s work in the dinosaur world as well, when Charlotte Talks.