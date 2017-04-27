Friday News Roundup: New CMS Boundary Proposal; Bank Shareholder Meetings; Dale Jr. Retires

Friday, April 28 2017

On the local news roundup: new school boundaries for CMS. Different atmospheres at the annual Bank of America and Wells Fargo shareholder meetings. Craft brewers stymied in their efforts to grow, and Dale Earnhardt, Junior turns in the keys. Host Mike Collins and the roundup reporters cover those stories and much more on the Friday News Roundup.

On this edition of the local news roundup, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released a new school boundary plan—one that has been 2 years in the making. The proposed changes will affect 75 CMS schools. We’ll discuss what Superintendent Ann Clark, board members and parents are saying about the possible changes.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America both had their annual shareholder meetings this week. The Bank of America meeting, held here in Charlotte, was relatively sedate, but the Wells Fargo shareholder meeting was disrupted by protesting shareholders and calls for board changes. More details about each meeting and the outlook for the banks.

Craft Brewers in North Carolina lost a political fight this week, with provisions removed from a bill that would have allowed local brewers to sell more of their own product, without the use of a distributor. What that means for area breweries and what they plan to do next.

A North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge retires early in protest of a new law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly which reduces the number of Appellate Court Judges in North Carolina from 15 to 12. Judge Douglas McCollough talked with WFAE about the rationale for his early retirement and we'll share that.

And NASCAR star and Kannapolis native Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced that he’s retiring at the end of the season after enduring difficult recoveries from multiple concussions. What people are saying about the announcement and what this may mean for the sport and for the tradition of racing in Charlotte.

Mike Collins and the Roundup Reporters delve into those stories and many more during the Charlotte Talks Friday News Roundup.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Nick Ochsner, reporter for WBTV News

Gwendolyn Glenn, WFAE Reporter.

Mary C.Curtis, columnist at Roll Call and a contributor to other publications including WCCB News Rising and NBCBLK.