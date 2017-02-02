Friday News Roundup: MLS Bid Submitted Without City's Buy In; CMS Violence On the Rise

Charlotte makes the pitch for Major League Soccer without the city’s participation. Crime is up at CMS and CMPD looks at crime stats city-wide for 2016. Mike Collins and a panel of Charlotte reporters cover those stories and more on the local news roundup when Charlotte Talks.

On this edition of the news roundup, despite the City Council’s canceled vote on investment in a stadium for a new Major League Soccer team in Charlotte, the bid by Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith moved forward this week with a completed application to the league. We’ll talk about what may need to change for the city to enter the playing field on a stadium funding plan and Charlotte’s prospects for landing an MLS team despite the council’s reservations.

Crime and violence is up at CMS, even while the state average for schools is on the decline- we delve into the details of a new report about that.

CMPD also looks back at crime in 2016 in Charlotte, and what the department has learned from it.

And we’ll have local reaction to President Trump’s refugee ban by congressional representatives from both North and South Carolina.

Those stories and much more with Mike Collins and local reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Nick Ochsner, reporter for WBTV News

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer at the Charlotte Business Journal.

Ann Doss Helms, Reporter for The Charlotte Observer.