Friday News Roundup: Major League Soccer Proposal; Gov. McCrory is Heckled in DC; Haley Confirmed

January 20, 2017

This week, the Charlotte City Council and County Commission both considered spending on a Major League Soccer stadium- with very different results. Former Governor Pat McCrory is heckled in Washington D.C. and South Carolina's Nikki Haley is headed to New York. Host Mike Collins and our panel of reporters tackle those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news round up.

On this edition of the news roundup, Charlotte City Council and the County Commission have been busy this week, working to decide whether to push forward on a stadium plan for a possible Major League Soccer team in the Queen City. While the county commission voted in favor of moving forward with their part of the plan, the city pulled out of the deal, some saying that the proposal and its deadline were too rushed to give officials time to vet the idea appropriately.

Former Governor Pat McCrory found himself on the receiving end of a small protest while he was in Washington D.C. last week. In response to the media attention about the protest (which included name calling and chants of "Shame on you!", but no physical violence), State Senator Dan Bishop says he plans to introduce a bill this session to make it a crime, punishable up to five years in prison, to “threaten, intimidate, or retaliate against a present or former North Carolina official in the course of, or on account of, the performance of his or her duties.”

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is headed to New York, now that has Congress approved her UN Ambassador nomination from President Trump.

The new Trump Administration hit the ground running with several executive orders, shaking things up. We'll explore how some of those may affect North Carolinians.

The City council also OK’d new rules for taxi operators in the Queen City. The rules intend to level the playing field with ride sharing services like Uber. We’ll go over the particulars of how this helps drivers.

This Saturday is the ASC’s Community Culture Day in Charlotte- free events all over town- and into the 'burbs- from most of the area's museums, to painting, to dance lessons to performances.

Host Mike Collins and guests will take us through those stories and much more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup, this morning at 9 on 90.7 WFAE.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Qcitymetro.com.

Mary C.Curtis, columnist at Roll Call and a contributor to other publications including WCCB News Rising and NBCBLK.

Ann Doss Helms, Reporter for The Charlotte Observer.