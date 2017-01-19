Friday News Roundup: Inauguration Preview, DC Confirmation Hearings, Charlotte School of Law

January 20, 2017

The Inauguration, the protests, who's going and who isn't...local nominees to the new president’s cabinet, an update on the Charlotte School of Law and more. Mike Collins and a panel of reporters touch on these stories and more during the local news roundup on this edition of Charlotte Talks.

On this edition of the news roundup, on this Inauguration Day, Mike Collins and the news roundup panel look to Washington, DC and the Presidential swearing in, the festivities, the protests and the marches on Inauguration Day and beyond. We’ll talk about local officials who are—and aren’t-- attending the inauguration.

We take a look at Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments who are having confirmation hearings this week including South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is Trump’s pick for ambassador to the United Nations, and South Carolina Representative Mick Mulvaney, who's been tapped for Budget Director. How these appointments might affect us here in the Carolinas?

Closer to home, Charlotte School of Law's troubles continue, with news that the school was offering students money to delay taking the bar and extend their studies to increase the chances of their passing the bar, making the schools' numbers look better. The school starts classes coming up on Monday, but students attending will not receive federal loan money. Where does this leave the school and its students?

Charlotte has a new city council member. Dimple Ajmera replaces John Autry in District 5, and in doing so, becomes the city’s first Asian American member on council.

Those stories and much more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Qcitymetro.com.

Nick Ochsner, reporter for WBTV News

Ann Doss Helms, Reporter for The Charlotte Observer.