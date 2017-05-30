Four Dead After Violent Memorial Day Weekend

Four people were murdered in Charlotte in separate incidents over the Memorial Day weekend, bringing the total number of homicides in Charlotte so far this year up to 36, compared to 17 at this same time last year.

The spate of killings began Friday night, when police were called to The Presley apartment complex on East Stonewall Street at 10:33 p.m. Upon arriving, officers forced their way into an apartment, where they found Julian Ray Williams, 35, dead.

Police have not said how Williams was killed, though a 20-year-old man, Andre Young-Johnson, has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and first degree kidnapping.

Saturday night brought along another killing, this time in the parking lot of a shopping center at 5336 Docia Crossing Road, where police say Anderson David Biggers, 22, was fatally shot around 11:30 p.m. Police said they believe the shooting was drug related, and that Biggers and his killer had arranged to meet each other.

The following day, Memorial Day, offered no relief, with two fatal shootings taking place within 17 hours of each other, both involving teenagers.

The first left Bobby Edward Wesley Jr., 23, shot dead in a motel room on the 5100 block of Reagan Drive around 5:30 a.m. Police also encountered a 16-year-old in the motel room who had been assaulted and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The second occurred around 9:50 p.m., when police found an 18-year-old, Daveon Andrews, lying dead with a gunshot wound by the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road and Oregon Street. Police say a second person who had been injured in the shooting was taken the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg.

"It's been a while since we've seen a weekend that had this many senseless acts, and quite frankly, it's disturbing to us, as any one homicide is," said CMPD Capt. Brisbon at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Brisbon said it was reminiscent of the labor day killings of 2015, during which 11 people were shot, five fatally, over the course of the holiday weekend.

Police say they have suspects in all but three of the weekend's killing. The murder of Daveon Andrews is proving difficult for detectives to identify suspects in, CMPD said Tuesday. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

CMPD says it hopes to work with the community toward finding ways to solve disputes before they escalate the point where someone's life is taken.