Federal Panel To Hear Arguments Over Redrawn Legislative Districts

By 2 minutes ago

Current (left) and new (right) State Senate districts in Mecklenburg County
Credit NCGA

On Thursday, a panel of federal judges will convene in Greensboro to hear the latest round of arguments in a redistricting case which has already worked its way up to the U.S. Supreme Court and back.

At the heart of this case are 28 state legislative districts found to be illegal racial gerrymanders. This same panel of judges made that determination last year and ordered that new districts be drawn and new elections held in the spring. The state appealed that ruling.

While the U.S. Supreme Court agreed that the districts were illegal, the justices ordered the lower court to reconsider the special election.

In the meantime, the General Assembly redrew most of the districts to comply with the court order.

The judicial panel will consider whether these new maps go far enough.

Lawyers for the state will argue they do, that race was not an official criterion used in drawing these new maps.

But the plaintiffs are expected to argue that race still played a part in these new legislative maps.

A decision is expected soon. But that doesn’t mean the end of racial gerrymandering cases before this same panel.

Next week, the three judges will preside over four days of arguments about North Carolina's congressional map. Two of those districts, the 12th in Charlotte and the 1st in northeastern North Carolina, have also been found to be illegal racial gerrymanders.

Tom Bullock will cover this hearing in Greensboro, and will have coverage during All Things Considered.

Tags: 
gerrymandering
Redistricting
NC politics

Related Content

Oct. 12 Hearing Set On New NC Legislative Maps

By Sep 27, 2017

A trio of federal judges is gathering in two weeks to decide whether North Carolina lawmakers removed unlawful racial bias from new legislative district maps.

The judges on Wednesday set a hearing for Oct. 12 in Greensboro to decide if the new districts lawmakers drew for themselves still contain illegal and unconstitutional districts.

With Deadline Looming, GOP-Led Redistricting Picks Up Steam

By Aug 25, 2017
North Carolina Legislative building
jmturner / Wikimedia Commons

Republican leaders of the General Assembly have just one more week to finish and approve new district maps for the state. This by order of a federal court.  

Constituents Find Redrawn Legislative Districts Problematic

By Aug 23, 2017
Alex Olgin / WFAE

Voters around the state told lawmakers what they think of newly-drawn legislative districts Tuesday.  The maps released late last week were drawn to comply with a Supreme Court order that found 28 state legislative districts were illegal racial gerrymanders.  

No On Race, Yes On Political Party; Criteria Set For Court Ordered Redistricting

By Aug 10, 2017
North Carolina Legislative building
jmturner / Wikimedia Commons

When you are carving up the state into new political districts, you don't do it willy-nilly. Especially when you have 28 state legislative seats ruled illegal racial gerrymanders and a federal court watching what you do.

Thursday, we learned just what criteria state lawmakers are going to use in this court ordered round of redistricting.