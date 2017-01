Eyes Closed in Prayer tells the story of the tragic events at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church and the complicated aftermath. Featuring the voices of family members of the victims and others, this special WFAE documentary examines race in America, the power of symbols, and the power of love and hate.

Premiering Friday, January 20 at 8 pm with additional broadcasts January 21 and January 22.

Support for Eyes Closed in Prayer comes from WFAE members and Myers Park Baptist Church.