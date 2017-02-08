The Dueling Resolutions About US Constitutional Amendments

By 21 minutes ago

NC General Assembly building.
Credit Public Domain

On Wednesday, two joint resolutions will be introduced in the North Carolina House. They both make reference to Article five of the U.S. Constitution but that’s where the similarities end.

Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution lays out just how the document can be amended. And there are two ways to do that. One is by having two-thirds of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate propose an amendment. The other is by having two-thirds of states do the same.

Here’s where House Joint Resolution 44 comes in. It states that North Carolina calls for a constitutional convention over amendments that “impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”

This would stand until the end of 2026 to allow other states to do the same.

But House Joint Resolution 52 says not so fast. Citing other ways the Constitution can be amended and noting that document has been found to be a “sound document which protects the lives and liberties of the citizens,” this resolution would rescind any and all calls for a constitutional convention submitted by North Carolina.

Tags: 
NCGA
NC politics
The Party Line

Related Content

General Assembly Takes First Legislative Votes Of 2017

By 14 hours ago
North Carolina General Assembly building.
NC General Assembly

The North Carolina General Assembly did something today they haven’t done all year. They voted on legislation. 

Protection vs. Free Speech: Dan Bishop On His Controversial Proposal

By Jan 25, 2017
NCGA

The North Carolina General Assembly is now back from its January break. And during this session, one Mecklenburg County Republican senator says he will introduce a bill to protect former elected officials from angry protesters. But opponents say it would infringe on First Amendment rights.