Dortmund Beats Liverpool At BofA Stadium, 3-1

A crowd of more than 55,000 soccer fans was at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon to watch Germany's Borussia Dortmund beat England's Liverpool in the International Champions Cup.

Young American star Christian Pulisic scored two goals in the second half to help Dortmund beat Liverpool 3 to 1. Jacob Bruun Larson added a final goal in extra time to close out the scoring.

The first half was relatively uneventful, and missing many of the two teams' stars. Dutch star Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool an early lead when he headed in a long cross from the left side in the 25th minute.

The International Champions Cup is an offseason tournament that brings Europe's top soccer clubs together in cities around the world for three weeks. Charlotte hosted games in 2014, 2015 and 2016, when England's Chelsea beat Paris St. Germain of the French league.

