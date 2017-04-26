In-Depth Look At CMS Boundary Changes With School Board Members And Education Reporters

Thursday, April 27, 2017

The CMS student assignment plan was unveiled by Superintendent Ann Clark this week. How well does it address the desire for neighborhood schools and the need to diversify the system? We take an in-depth look with education reporters and school board members.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been working on a student assignment plan for two years now. The goal was to find a way to break up pockets of high poverty to improve educational outcomes for those children, find ways to diversify our increasingly re-segregated schools and to maintain some semblance of neighborhood schools.

On Tuesday, CMS Superintendent Ann Clark made her recommendations. It was an incredibly difficult task bound to make some people unhappy. Is that the case? How many children will be impacted? Have goals been met or are we still lacking diversity?

Two education reporters and members of the school board join Mike Collins for an in-depth discussion of the plan.

Guests

Lisa Worf - Assistant News Director and Reporter for WFAE

Ann Doss Helms - Reporter for The Charlotte Observer

Eric Davis - Member of the School Board representing District 5