Council Picks Dimple Ajmera To Replace Autry In District 5

 The Charlotte City Council Monday night voted unanimously to appoint Dimple Ajmera to represent District 5 in east Charlotte. She replaces John Autry, who was elected to the state House of Representatives in November. 

Ajmera, 30, is currently a member of the Charlotte Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. She works as a project manager at TIAA Inc. Ajmera moved to the U.S. with her family at age 16. She's a Certified Public Accountant with a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California.

Like Autry, Ajmera is a Democrat.  By state law, appointees to council vacancies must be from the same party as the person they're replacing. She was chosen from among six candidates. 

She'll be formally sworn in at the council's Jan. 23 meeting.

