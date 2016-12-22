Council Disappointed, Pessmistic After HB 2 Repeal Fails

By 2 hours ago

Charlotte city officials say they're disappointed that lawmakers failed to repeal the state's controversial House Bill 2 during Wednesday's special session of the legislature. The repeal could come up again during the General Assembly's regular session next month, but some city council members aren't holding out much hope.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts
Credit David Boraks / WFAE

An official statement from the City of Charlotte calls lawmakers' failure to follow through on a deal to repeal HB 2 unfortunate. Here’s Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

“I am extremely disappointed; we did everything that the Republican leaders in the General Assembly asked us to do,” Roberts said.

The city’s statement pledges continued cooperation with the General Assembly. But individually, some council members are pessimistic

“Yesterday was the best chance we had to resolve  this issue. But hopefully it's not the last chance. But my hope on ending this macabre chapter in the state of North Carolina diminishes a little bit more every day,” said Democratic council member John Autry.  

John Autry

He voted for the city council's end of the deal with legislators this week, to repeal Charlotte's nondiscrimination ordinance. It was only symbolic, since the ordinance was overturned by HB 2.

Autry says the council acted in good faith, but got a busted deal from lawmakers in return.

“They apparently are fine with the economic havoc that HB 2 continues to wreak upon North Carolina and obviously appreciate the concept of to continue to be the butt of late-night comedians' jokes,” Mayfield said.

LaWana Mayfield
Credit Courtesy of Lawana Mayfield

Council member LaWana Mayfield voted for the repeal Monday, but changed her mind Wednesday when council voted again to repeal its non-discrimination ordinance. Mayfield says she doesn't trust Republican lawmakers. If they really wanted to repeal HB2, she says they could do it on their own their own, since they have a supermajority.

“They didn't need Charlotte when they rushed to create this legislation. They didn't need Charlotte to repeal this legislation,” Mayfield said.

Some lawmakers think HB 2 repeal could come again up during the full session that begins January 11.

Tags: 
HB2
NC General Assembly
Charlotte City Council
News Desk

Related Content

To Appease Lawmakers, City Council Re-Does Its Repeal

By Dec 21, 2016
Davie Hinshaw / Charlotte Observer

It’s been another day of surprises with House Bill 2, Charlotte, and the city’s non-discrimination ordinance. The Charlotte City Council met again Wednesday morning to take action aimed at convincing state lawmakers to repeal House Bill 2.

That’s what council did Monday, too. Whether it’ll work still isn’t clear.

Q&A: Why City Council Revised Its Nondiscrimination Ordinance Repeal

By Dec 21, 2016
Wednesday's city council resolution was a simple one. It undoes Monday's repeal of the city's nondiscrimination ordinance, and instead repeals only what the council expanded in February.

The General Assembly is meeting at this hour to discuss repealing House Bill 2, though the repeal effort was thrown into turmoil when rumors began circulating Tuesday that the Charlotte City Council had not fully repealed its entire nondiscrimination ordinance. WFAE’s David Boraks talks to host Nick de la Canal to help clear things up.

GOP Sen. Tarte: Durham Rumors Spurred Moratorium Idea

By 9 hours ago
Credit NCLEG

State lawmakers were in Raleigh to deal with House Bill 2 again Wednesday. The purpose in calling the special session was to repeal the legislation, but that didn’t happen.

We're hearing from different voices in that debate. We spoke with Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County. He said lawmakers had a deal to repeal HB2 and Republicans broke it by attaching a moratorium that bans municipalities from enacting any anti-discrimination ordinances for 180 days.  

Dem Sen. Jackson: Lawmakers Had A Deal And Republicans Broke It

By 9 hours ago
NC Legislature

The immediate aftermath of the General Assembly’s failure to repeal House Bill 2 in special session Wednesday was predictable. Democrats blamed Republicans. Republicans blamed Democrats. Opposing activist groups went on the attack. In short, the political spin cycle was on high.