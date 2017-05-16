Controversial Changes Remain Part Of CMS Student Assignment Proposal

CMS Superintendent Ann Clark isn't proposing any big changes to her student assignment proposal at this point. The board met Tuesday night to go over potential revisions to the plan, after three weeks of community feedback.

The most controversial parts of the proposal remain intact. The plan is still for Morehead STEM k-8 to split up into three schools partial magnets that neighbor each other. That did draw a mixed reaction from board members.

"I thought we were expanding, doing things that were creative and instructionally-sound and this just does not pass the sniff test," said Ruby Jones who represents northeast Mecklenburg County.

Rhonda Lennon, who represents the northern part of the county, said it makes a lot of sense to expand the magnet over three schools that are so close.

"I think this is an incredible opportunity to put the Governor's Village back to what it was originally dreamed of and its original vision. And I am 100 percent behind this," said Lennon.

The board did briefly look at revisions suggested by Dilworth elementary parents. Under the plan, Dilworth and Sedgefield elementary schools would be paired, so that Sedgefield would have k-2 grades and Dilworth 3-5 grades.

Clark says she'll post any revisions to the plan by Monday. The board is expected to vote on the proposal next Wednesday.

We'll have more on this during Morning Edition.