CMS Students Walk Out In Support Of Immigrants

By 13 minutes ago

Students at four CMS schools walked out of class Friday in support of area immigrants. South Mecklenburg High School dismissed classes early after several students say peaceful demonstrations got out of hand.  

Several hundred students walked out of classes at South Mecklenburg High School Friday.
Credit Still from Twitter Video by @ajcookcsa

Videos of South Meck's walkout posted on Twitter show hundreds of students outside. 

Junior Gletzy Alas helped organize South Meck's walkout. Her parents are immigrants from Honduras.

"I just tried to get my message across so it could touch people’s heart, inspire maybe the teachers to even listen to us and hear where we come from," said Alas. "A lot of teachers don’t even understand us when we’re depressed or sad or when we don’t come to school because we’re scared ICE is going to come up and take us." 

Alas says students felt more comfortable when CMS Superintendent Ann Clark reassured them this week that ICE would not target schools. For that reason, she thought school was a good place to express their 

Junior Gletzy Alas (right) helped organize the walkout at South Mecklenburg High School. Her friend sophomore Sonia Calzada was part of it.
Credit Lisa Worf / WFAE

feelings. She didn't expect the walkout to become so chaotic.

CMS will not take any disciplinary action against students who protested peacefully. However, CMS said those who became disorderly will be "disciplined sympathetically, but firmly in accordance with the CMS Code of Student Conduct." 

Students also walked out at Martin Luther King Junior Middle School, Cochrane Collegiate Academy, and the Olympic Community Schools. 

Tags: 
CMS
immigration

Related Content

7,000-8,000 March In Support Of Immigrants

By Feb 16, 2017
Tom Bullock / WFAE

By noon, the crowds began to pour into uptown's Marshall Park. The local Spanish-language radio station, La Raza 106.1FM, supplied music as a line of volunteers hauled cases of water bottles into the park and procrastinators hastily scrawled last-minute messages onto sheets of poster board.  

Hundreds of families arrived with school-age children in tow, ignoring CMS officials who urged parents against doing so earlier in the week. One 15-year-old high school student, Ciera Medina, said she should have been at J.M. Robinson High School, but skipped with her four younger siblings.

Signs In Protest On ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

By Feb 16, 2017
Tom Bullock / WFAE

By design protest signs and the people who carry them are the most visible part of any rally, demonstration or march. They pull the eye and, yes, camera lenses to focus on what often is a simple message. But those messages have meaning not just to those who took the time to scroll them out by hand, they also reflect the beliefs of a community.

The ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protest in Marshall Park in uptown was full of just such signs.

More Than 250 Businesses To Remain Closed Thursday As Immigrants Protest ICE Arrests

By Feb 16, 2017
Nick de la Canal/WFAE

More than 250 businesses in the Charlotte region will not open Thursday as part of a nationwide campaign called "A Day Without Immigrants," or "Dia Sin Inmigrantes," according to organizers and reports from the Spanish-language newspapers Que Pasa Mi Gente and Hola Noticias, which has kept a running tally on its Facebook page.

Immigrants Uncertain As ICE Acknowledges Nationwide Crackdown

By Feb 14, 2017
Manolo Betancur owns a bakery on Central Avenue. He spoke at Friday's event at the Government Center.
David Boraks / WFAE

Federal immigration agents have arrested more than 680 people nationwide since last week, including more than 100 in the Carolinas, in the Trump administration's first major crackdown on people in the country illegally.  U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly acknowledged the operations in a statement Monday, saying about three-quarters of those arrested were a threat to public safety.  But local immigration lawyers and immigrants say the new administration is sowing fear by casting a wider net.