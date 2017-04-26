Related Program: 
CMS Boundary Recommendations / What's Next For North Carolina's Craft Brewers

Credit Tom Bullock / WFAE

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

A quick look at the new CMS student assignment plan and then we pour over the fight over brewer’s rights. A bill that would have allowed craft beer brewers to control distribution did not come to pass. Now what? 

For months, parents have been wringing their hands over the rumored student assignment plan at CMS. On Tuesday night, Superintendent Ann Clark revealed it, and today WFAE’s Lisa Worf fills us in on the highlights.

Then, we delve into the details of a recent defeat of craft beer brewers in the North Carolina Legislature. This burgeoning industry has said for years, that distribution laws have hindered their ability to grow. They finally got through to lawmakers in Raleigh. A bill lifting the cap on what they can produce before turning over distribution to outsiders made it to the house but was quickly gutted.

Now what? Can a compromise be reached? How does this square with free markets? Mike Collins talks with local brewery owners about that and more.

Guests

Part One

Lisa Worf - Assistant News Director and Reporter for WFAE

Part Two

Todd Ford - Owner of NoDa Brewing Company in Charlotte

John Marrino - Owner of Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in Charlotte

Matt McKenzie - Writes about Charlotte beer for Charlotte Magazine

