CMPD Investigating Shooting Death Near Uptown

By 2 hours ago

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead near East 16th Street and the Little Sugar Creek Greenway Monday morning.

Credit Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a call for service in the 600 block of East 16th Street, east of uptown, around 11 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found Psi'keem Walker, 19, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

This is the 30th homicide of 2018. 

Tags: 
Top News
2018 Homicides

Related Content

Charlotte Homicides In 2018 - A Look At The Victims

By Feb 13, 2018

WFAE is tracking Charlotte’s homicides for 2018.

Updated June 21, 2018 (Please note we will update this information as more details become available). 

There have been 30 homicides in 2018.