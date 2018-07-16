CMPD Investigating Shooting Death Near Uptown

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead near East 16th Street and the Little Sugar Creek Greenway Monday morning.

According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a call for service in the 600 block of East 16th Street, east of uptown, around 11 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found Psi'keem Walker, 19, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

This is the 30th homicide of 2018.