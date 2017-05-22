CMPD Homicide Unit Investigating Uber Driver's Disappearance

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say their homicide unit is now investigating the disappearance of a Charlotte Uber driver. Forty-four-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez was last seen around 9:45 p.m. when he left to pick up a client.

Friends and family reported him missing Monday morning when he did not return to his home on Ayrshire Glen Place, in southwest Charlotte.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, CMPD Maj. Cam Selvey said the case was transferred from the missing persons to the homicide unit because the homicide unit has more resources.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Selvey said during a press conference Monday afternoon that Medina-Chevez is in “grave danger.”

"He’s not been seen nor heard from by his family, and that’s unusual,” Selvey said.

Medina-Chevez was driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with North Carolina plate PDV-4382. Police have published photos of him and the vehicle.

Medina-Chevez was driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with North Carolina plate PDV-4382. Police said he is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with black hair, and was last seen wearing a gey short-sleeve shirt, bluejeans and sandals.

Police have published photos of him and the vehicle. They're asking anyone who has seen him to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.