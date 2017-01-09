City Council Could Take Next Step On Proposed North Tryon Makeover

By 1 hour ago
  • As part of the North Tryon Vision Plan, Discovery Place museum remains in place, with expanded indoor and outdoor facilities.
    Ken Thomas / Wikimedia Commons CC0

Charlotte City Council members Monday night could add their support to a vision plan designed to revitalize the area around North Tryon Street in Uptown.  

Local government officials and Uptown civic leaders for years have eyed the city blocks surrounding North Tryon between 6th and 11th streets as ripe for a makeover. A general blueprint for designing and developing what planners call a "great urban district" was completed last March.

The North Tryon Vision Plan includes a bundle of potential improvements that leaders say could take at least two decades to implement. Among the ideas: a new "public plaza and pedestrian promenade" linking the main library and Spirit Square, with new street-front restaurants and retail near 6th and Tryon. The broad blueprint calls for the  Discovery Place museum to remain in place, with expanded indoor and outdoor facilities.   

Planners also envision an underground parking garage, as part of the North Tryon redevelopment. The vision plan calls for mixed-use development including both "market rate and affordable housing," in the area around the current site of Mecklenburg County's Hal Marshall complex and the historic Hall House, owned by the Charlotte Housing Authority.

Mecklenburg County commissioners endorsed the vision plan in September. So far,local governments are not committing any taxpayer dollars to the proposed redevelopment. 

North Tryon Vision Plan

