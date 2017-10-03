Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks on WFAE

Charlotte Talks: In Wake Of Las Vegas Massacre, Some Perspective On Mass Shootings

By Erin Keever ago

The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, was on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Resort and Casino, overlooking the Las Vegas strip.
Credit Flickr/cdschock

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Another mass shooting. This time Las Vegas. No doubt this will temporarily renew talk about gun control, public safety and mental illness. A conversation about how to make sense of this and what to do about it.

Programming note: we are opening the phones live Tuesday, 9-10am to hear your thoughts. Call in line: 704-926-9323 or 800-603-9323.

Sunday night, the Las Vegas strip became a killing ground. One man on the 32nd floor of a hotel shot into a crowd of 20 thousand. It was described as shooting fish in a barrel. He killed nearly 60 people and injured hundreds more making this latest massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in American history. These events are happening more frequently and with increasing lethality.

After these events, we hear about gun control, treatment for mental illness and public safety yet little seems to change. Mike Collins talks with experts about why this continues to happen and what can or should be done. We also open the phones to hear from you.

Join the conversation live Tuesday, 9-10am. Call in line: 704-926-9323 or 800-603-9323. Email CharlotteTalks@wfae.org 

Guests

Cynthia Combs - Professor of Political Science and Public Administration at UNC Charlotte

Dr. Frederic Lemieux - Professor of the Practice for Applied Intelligence Program, Georgetown University (Related: Six things to know about mass shootings in America)

News Desk

