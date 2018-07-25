Charlotte Talks: The Rise Of Charter Schools in North Carolina

Thursday, July 26, 2018

On the next Charlotte Talks we discuss the declining number of students attending our state’s public schools and what impact that may have on childhood education around the state and here in Charlotte

Student enrollment in North Carolina’s public schools is falling. Those numbers have been on the decline three years in a row. One in five North Carolina students don’t go to public schools and in Charlotte, that number is one in 4.

This comes at a time when charter schools in the state are seeing growing numbers, in terms of both quantity of schools, and number of enrollees. From 2014 to 15 the states charter schools gained 31 thousand students, while public schools dropped by 14k. This trend continued into the last school year where public schools lost 6k while alternative education methods gained another 18k thousand.

We look at the pros and cons of this trend and what effect it may have on education here in Charlotte.

GUESTS:

Keung Hui, reporter, News and Observer

Brian Jodice, interim president, Parents for Educational Freedom

Ann Doss Helms, reporter, Charlotte Observer

Justin Parmenter, member, Red4ED NC