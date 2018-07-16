Charlotte Talks: Molly Barker and The Wisdom Stories

Tuesday, July 17 2018

Charlottean, founder of Girls on the Run, and activist Molly Barker has written a collection of essays about people she’s met throughout her life and the lessons she’s learned from them. We’ll talk with Molly about this latest leg in her journey and about The Wisdom Stories: Finding Wisdom in the Ordinary.

Molly Barker has been on a lifelong journey to find understanding and common ground among people.

She’s a mom. She’s the founder of Girls on the Run International --although she’s retired from the organization now. She’s competed in Ironman competitions, received a Daily Point of Light Award from President Obama for her work with Girls on the Run, and has been part of a political reform group that looks for ways to bridge divides in Congress. She founded “The Red Boot Way”, an organization that encouraged people across the country to talk about what’s important to them, what divides them, and to listen.

Now, Molly Barker has put together a book called The Wisdom Stories: Finding Wisdom in the Ordinary, a collection of essays about people she’s met throughout her life and the lessons she’s learned from them.

We’ll talk with Molly about this latest leg in her journey and about The Wisdom Stories.

Guest:

Molly Barker, author of The Wisdom Stories: Finding Wisdom in the Ordinary.