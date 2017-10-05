Charlotte Talks Friday News Roundup: NC Legislature Update; Cam Newton Makes Sexist Comment; More

Friday, October 6 2017

On the local news roundup, state lawmakers are back in session – a special session – and override gubernatorial vetoes while pushing to redraw judicial districts. Cam Newton's remarks about a female reporter in a press conference go viral. The State Supreme Court dismisses a last-chance appeal to halt the I-77 toll lanes. The homicide count in Charlotte continues to rise, and in fact, officials adjust the count for 2016. And President Trump arrives here this weekend. Mike Collins covers those topics and more on the local news roundup.

On this edition of the local news roundup…

State lawmakers reconvened in Raleigh this week for another special legislative session. Overriding gubernatorial vetoes and a push to redraw judicial districts were topics that were tackled. We’ll talk about what, if anything, was accomplished.

The North Carolina Supreme Court dismissed a last-chance appeal to halt the I-77 toll lane project, ending the legal fight for the group Widen I-77. We’ll hear about the reaction from stakeholders.

Cam Newton's comments about a female reporter went viral, causing widespread backlash and even talk that he'll lose some of his sponsors. We'll talk about what he said and the aftermath.

The homicide count in Charlotte for 2017 continues to rise, and this week officials changed the number from 2016 as well. We’ll discuss the change.

President Trump arrives in North Carolina this weekend for the first time since his election as president.

And we’ll bring you local politicians’ reactions to the mass shooting in Las Vegas and talk about the NRA and gun control with host Mike Collins and the roundup reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Sarah Delia, WFAE Reporter.

Mary C.Curtis, columnist at Roll Call and a contributor to other publications including WCCB News Rising and NBCBLK.

Ann Doss Helms, Reporter for The Charlotte Observer.