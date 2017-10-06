Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks: Feds Blow Whistle On College Basketball's "Dark Underbelly"

By Chris Miller 38 minutes ago

Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

Arizona is one of four men's basketball programs involved in the federal corruption investigation.
Credit Flickr / Bradjward

College basketball has been hit by a bribery scandal exposing "the dark underbelly" of the sport.  Mike Collins talks with observers of the sport about what's at stake for college athletics.

A wide-ranging bribery and corruption scandal has revealed what one federal prosecutor called “the dark underbelly of college basketball.”

The FBI in September accused four assistant coaches, including a former University of South Carolina assistant, of pocketing bribes for access to players. The “pay-to-play” scandal also led to the ouster of Louisville’s championship coach Rick Pitino. Athletic apparel-maker Adidas was also embroiled in the scheme.

Watchers of the game, including columnist Luke DeCock, say it’s likely the tip of the iceberg. And, DeCock says, “all of big-time college athletics” will be impacted by the scandal.

The University of South Carolina’s Richard Southall agrees, saying the federal probe revealed a “fundamentally corrupt system that is college sports.”

Are the allegations a sign of deeper problems within college hoops? 

GUESTS

Luke DeCock, sports columnist for The News and Observer (@LukeDeCock)

Dr. Richard Southall, director of the University of South Carolina's College Sport Research Institute (@CSRISouthall)

Ben Strauss, co-author, Indentured: Inside the Rebellion Against the NCAA (@benjstrauss)

