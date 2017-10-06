Charlotte Talks: Feds Blow Whistle On College Basketball's "Dark Underbelly"

Monday, Oct. 9, 2017

College basketball has been hit by a bribery scandal exposing "the dark underbelly" of the sport. Mike Collins talks with observers of the sport about what's at stake for college athletics.

A wide-ranging bribery and corruption scandal has revealed what one federal prosecutor called “the dark underbelly of college basketball.”

The FBI in September accused four assistant coaches, including a former University of South Carolina assistant, of pocketing bribes for access to players. The “pay-to-play” scandal also led to the ouster of Louisville’s championship coach Rick Pitino. Athletic apparel-maker Adidas was also embroiled in the scheme.

Watchers of the game, including columnist Luke DeCock, say it’s likely the tip of the iceberg. And, DeCock says, “all of big-time college athletics” will be impacted by the scandal.

The University of South Carolina’s Richard Southall agrees, saying the federal probe revealed a “fundamentally corrupt system that is college sports.”

Are the allegations a sign of deeper problems within college hoops?

GUESTS

Luke DeCock, sports columnist for The News and Observer (@LukeDeCock)

Dr. Richard Southall, director of the University of South Carolina's College Sport Research Institute (@CSRISouthall)

Ben Strauss, co-author, Indentured: Inside the Rebellion Against the NCAA (@benjstrauss)