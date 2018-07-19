Charlotte Talks: From Boom To Bust, Charlotte's Restaurant Business Is Full Of Contradictions

Thursday, July 19, 2018

The challenges and opportunities facing the restaurant business in our growing city and the arrival of new eateries coupled with the departure of some old favorites.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Charlotte's restaurant business is booming at the same time many high-profile restaurants are closing. What’s going on?

Some longtime local restauranteurs point to a variety of factors, including a tough labor market, more competition and rising leasing rates in our growing city.

But for every restaurant that closes, there's another waiting to move in. The restaurant industry as a whole is thriving. Last year, U.S. restaurant sales hit a record high of $799 billion according to the National Restaurant Association.

Mike Collins talks with local restaurant owners and an industry watcher about Charlotte's restaurant business and some of the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Guests

Jennifer Thomas, Staff Writer, Charlotte Business Journal

Frank Scibelli, CEO of FS Food Group. Owner of a number of Charlotte restaurants, including Mama Ricottas and Midwood Smokehouse

Bonnie Warford, Owner of Carpe Diem Restaurant and Earl's Grocery