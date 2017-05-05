Charlotte School Of Law Students May Finally Get Their Federal Loans

By Lisa Worf 28 minutes ago
  • Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

Charlotte School of Law students got some promising news today, a week before graduation: their federal loan money may actually come through for this semester. 

In an email, the school's president Chidi Ogene told students that he had spoken to people at the Department of Education this week. He said the department is ready to issue the loans. He expects most students' federal loan money will come through by next Thursday. That's two days before graduation. The school will extend zero-interest loans to those students who don't qualify for the money because of the timing of their loans.

Students are cautiously optimistic. They've received other encouraging emails from the school's administration that didn't pan out.

Charlotte School of Law is still fighting to stay open. In the email, Ogene wrote that people at the Department of Education told him they're still reviewing the school's application to reinstate federal loan money, so that students can continue to receive it.

The Department yanked the funds in December after the American Bar Association put the school on probation partly for admitting too many unqualified students and its low bar passage rate. That rate declined even more for this February's administration of the bar. According to the legal blog, Above the Law, only a quarter of the school's graduates passed it on their first try.  

President Chidi Ogene's email:

Tags: 
Charlotte School of Law

Related Content

NC Attorney General Investigates Charlotte School Of Law

By Apr 24, 2017

Charlotte School of Law is now under investigation by the North Carolina Attorney General's Office. NC DOJ spokeswoman Laura Brewer says the office is investigating the school under the state's civil consumer protection laws and is "very concerned about the current situation" there. 

Charlotte School Of Law Interim Dean Steps Down

By Apr 13, 2017
Charlotte School of Law

Charlotte School of Law Interim Dean Scott Broyles has resigned after less than a month on the job. Many students and faculty had viewed him as the last hope in saving the for-profit school. Broyles says it became increasingly clear that his role wasn't producing any good effect for the students.

Charlotte School Of Law To Go Non-Profit As Part Of Overhaul

By & Mar 22, 2017
Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

Charlotte School of Law is on its way to becoming a non-profit. It's part of the plan to get the law school's federal loan money re-instated. WFAE's Lisa Worf has been following the school's struggles since the American Bar Association placed the law school on probation this past fall. She joins Morning Edition host Marshall Terry. 

Charlotte School Of Law Submits Plan To Stay Open Through 2019

By Feb 6, 2017
Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

There was a bit of movement on the future of Charlotte School of Law over the weekend. The school says it plans to stay open until the end of 2019, so that its current students can graduate from the school. It's not clear what would happen after that. The only problem is that the Department of Education refuses to grant federal loans to any of the school's students. Charlotte School of Law is banking on a new administration to reverse that decision.  Joining All Things Considered Host Mark Rumsey is Lisa Worf.   

MR: So what's the school's plan to gradually wind down?

Charlotte School Of Law Enrollment Shrinks; Student Receives Violation Over Email To Administrators

By Feb 2, 2017
Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

Charlotte School of Law students are wrapping up their second week back to classes after the Department of Education yanked all federal loans to the school. The school has refused to close and that decision means students can't have their debt forgiven.  WFAE's Lisa Worf joins All Things Considered host Mark Rumsey now:

Recordings Shed Light On Charlotte School Of Law's Methods To Boost Bar Passage

By Jan 25, 2017
Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

Last week, we reported that the troubled Charlotte School of Law paid graduates deemed at-risk to delay taking the bar and enroll in a bar preparation course. This program came about a few years ago as it had become the state’s largest law school with the poorest record of graduates passing the bar.

Today, WFAE’s Lisa Worf reports on secret recordings of a law school official that shed light on how much the deferral program inflated bar passage statistics.