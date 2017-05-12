Charlotte School Of Law Student Discusses Tumultuous Road To Graduation Day

Charlotte School of Law students will graduate Saturday. Many wondered if this day would ever come – not because law school is so tough, but because it wasn't clear whether the for-profit school would still exist after the department of education yanked its federal loan money in December.

But Charlotte School of Law is still fighting to stay open and its graduating class will soon be preparing for the bar and trying not to let the school's troubles hurt their career prospects.

Margaret Kocaj is one of those soon-to-be graduates. Unlike many of her classmates, she's got a job locked in. She owns her own tax preparation and business consulting company and wants a law degree to expand its services.

She spoke with WFAE’s Marshall Terry as exam week was winding down.