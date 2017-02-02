Charlotte School Of Law Enrollment Shrinks; Student Receives Violation Over Email To Administrators

  • Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

Charlotte School of Law students are wrapping up their second week back to classes after the Department of Education yanked all federal loans to the school. The school has refused to close and that decision means students can't have their debt forgiven.  WFAE's Lisa Worf joins me now:

RUMSEY: How many students actually returned to Charlotte School of Law?

WORF: The school's spokeswoman says enrollment is now about 268.  That's about a third of what it was back in the fall before its accreditor, the American Bar Association, put the school on probation for problems including a low bar passage rate and admitting unqualified students. 

RUMSEY: So what happened to those students who didn't come back this semester?

WORF: They're trying to figure out their options. Many of these students are at or near six figure debt. If the school does close, they may not have a degree, but at least they'd get their debt forgiven. That is unless they transfer their credits to another law school. Some hope to do that, even though that could mean losing a lot of credits. 

RUMSEY: And those who are returning, how are they paying for school?

WORF: Well, that's the big question mark. School leaders are still hoping those federal loans come through with a new administration.  If they don't, the school says it will offer students loans to cover the tuition, which they plan to discount 20 percent to about $36,000 before any scholarships kick in. The school already offered students a $1,000 loan to help plug the gap.

RUMSEY: How does this sit with students?

WORF: Not well. There's a lot of grumbling. This week, Jeremy Snyder, a second year student wrote two sharply-worded emails to the school's president, dean, and the CEO of InfiLaw. That's the for-profit company that operates Charlotte School of Law.  He told them he wasn't satisfied with the information and options the school was offering and said students weren't able to pay rent, schoolbooks, or even cover bare necessities like food. He called it B.S. or, rather, the unabbreviated form of that word. In response, the school issued him an honor code violation warning and said the emails were not only "unprofessional, but obscene in nature" and also called him out for his social media posts. 

SNYDER: In terms of being obscene, everything they had been doing for the last month much more closely matched the definition of obscene, whereas the definition for bulls**** seemed absolutely appropriate. 

WORF: He also noted the irony of the violation coming a week after a recording of an assistant dean came out who used much harsher language in talking to faculty and referring to students.  

Charlotte School of Law
Related Content

Recordings Shed Light On Charlotte School Of Law's Methods To Boost Bar Passage

By Jan 25, 2017
Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

Last week, we reported that the troubled Charlotte School of Law paid graduates deemed at-risk to delay taking the bar and enroll in a bar preparation course. This program came about a few years ago as it had become the state’s largest law school with the poorest record of graduates passing the bar.

Today, WFAE’s Lisa Worf reports on secret recordings of a law school official that shed light on how much the deferral program inflated bar passage statistics.

Law School Official: Bar Passage Would Have Been in 20s If Not For Paying Students Not To Take Exam

By & Jan 24, 2017
Charlotte School of Law

The Charlotte School of Law has drawn scrutiny in part because of the low percentage of students who have passed the state bar in the last few years. It has consistently had the lowest pass rate in North Carolina, and ranks among the worst in the country.

Charlotte School Of Law Paid Students To Delay Taking The Bar

By Jan 19, 2017
Davie Hinshaw / The Charlotte Observer

It became apparent about three years ago that Charlotte School of Law had a dilemma. The for-profit school that opened in 2006 had admitted too many unqualified students. Many failed out and others who graduated couldn't pass the bar. That bar passage rate is an important way to recruit new students and one of the reasons it came under scrutiny by its accreditor the American Bar Association. So Charlotte School of Law leaders came up with a creative solution. 

Lots Of Questions, Few Answers On Charlotte School Of Law's Future

By Jan 4, 2017
Julie Rose / WFAE

Charlotte School of Law is not planning to enroll any new students this coming semester and it's unclear classes will resume for current students.

2 Students Sue Charlotte School Of Law Amid Troubles

By Dec 23, 2016

Two students at the for-profit Charlotte School of Law are seeking class action status for a federal lawsuit against the troubled school.  

After 8 Years, Charlotte School Of Law Has Become NC's Largest. So What's Value Of Degree?

By Julie Rose Sep 12, 2013
Julie Rose

Since its founding in 2005, Charlotte School of Law has become a big presence in the city.  Nearly 1,500 students go there, making it the largest law school in the state, by far. And as of this fall, they're swarming around Uptown taking 10 floors of a high rise.

What's lesser known is that Charlotte School of Law is the state's only private, for-profit law school.  And while its students pay about as much in tuition as those at highly-ranked Wake Forest, Charlotte graduates have a much tougher time finding jobs that pay enough to cover the debt.