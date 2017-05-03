Charlotte Couple's Death Under Investigation As Murder-Suicide

The deaths of man and a woman at a southeast Charlotte apartment complex are believed to be a murder-suicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on the 1800 block of Charleston Place Lane on Wednesday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found the bodies of 29-year-old Tiara Clark and 31-year-old Bryon Howington. Both were dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The two lived together and were in a relationship, police said. A preliminary investigation suggests Howington shot and killed Clark before turning the gun on himself.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood to determine whether anyone may have witnessed the shooting, or has additional information to provide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective, or to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.