CEO, Consumer Activism In Trump Era / "The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time"

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The dawn of corporate and consumer activism in the Donald Trump era, plus the Tony-winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Mike Collins speaks with the show's lead actor and producer.

PART ONE

Donald Trump represents the ultimate intersection of business and politics, and within that crisscross sits a new type of business activism. Corporate CEOs have been vocal about the president’s action on immigrants and refugees.

Charlotte-based Belk was pulled into the fray as retailers yanked Ivanka Trump’s apparel line from their stores. Consumers have also been bringing pressure to bear, launching social media campaigns to boycott Trump merchandise and the retailers selling it.

Do these efforts ever work? How much power can corporate America yield in changing attitudes, or even changing policy?

Mike Collins is joined by Duke University business professor Aaron Chatterji, who has studied the power of CEO activism.

GUEST

Dr. Aaron Chatterji, associate professor, Duke University Fuqua School of Business (@AaronChatterji)

PART TWO:

After beginning its life in London, the stage adaptation of the novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time hit US Theaters on Broadway in 2014, and winning multiple Tony Awards by 2015.

The show began its North American tour last fall and arrives in Charlotte this week.

The Curious Incident is about a brilliant teen who is “ill-equipped” to deal with everyday life and accusations about killing the neighbor’s dog.

Mike Collins will meet the lead actors and the producer of the production to talk about the evolution of the show from novel to play, from the UK to the US, to touring show, and about many viewers’ interpretations about the lead character’s condition and conversations that the show has spurred on, when Charlotte Talks.

Charlotte Observer arts writer Lawrence Toppman's article about the show

GUESTS:

Adam Langdon, plays Christopher in The Curious Incident

Felicity Jones Latta, plays Judy in The Curious Incident

Tim Levy, Producer of The Curious Incident