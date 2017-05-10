Burr Finds Comey's Firing 'Troubling'

North Carolina Senator Richard Burr is one of several Senate Republicans to question the timing of President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Burr said in a statement that he's troubled by the timing and reasoning of Comey's termination. He called him "a public servant of the highest order" and said Comey had been more forthcoming with information than any FBI director he'd known in his tenure on the congressional intelligence committees. That panel, which Burr chairs, is investigating Russian interference in the presidential election.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is a frequent critic of Trump's, but supports his decision to fire Comey. On MSNBC, he called Comey a fine man who has compromised himself.

"So let's start over and get somebody in the FBI that we can all agree is capable of doing the job," said Comey

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis simply released a statement saying Comey has served the nation with distinction and that he led the FBI to the best of his ability given the difficult circumstances before him.