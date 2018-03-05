Bojangles Chief Executive Steps Down

Bojangles chief executive Clifton Rutledge is stepping down after four years on the job for personal reasons.

The company known for its chicken and biscuits has appointed its previous chief executive, James “Randy” Kibler, as interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement can be found.

In a statement, Rutledge said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I am confident the team at Bojangles’ will carry forward this great brand into the future, and I look forward to watching its growth, just from a different seat,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge joined Bojangles in 2011 after serving as the chief operating officer for Texas-based Whataburger.