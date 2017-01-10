This American Life Looks At Claims Of Voter Fraud In Eastern NC

If you want to hunt for voter fraud, come to North Carolina. Not because there's so much evidence of it here, but because after November's election the hunt for it was so intense. And that's exactly what This American Life's Zoe Chace did in a recent episode. Her focus: Bladen County.

Chace talked to Dallas Woodhouse, the director of the North Carolina GOP and the man leading the hunt for voter fraud in the state. She also talked to the victims of the alleged scheme and the leader of the group accused of the fraud. This American Life's Zoe Chace joined us to talk about what she found.

Listen to the episode of This American Life here.