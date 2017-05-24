Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Vote, CMS Superintendent And Board Members Discuss Student Assignment

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

On Wednesday night, the CMS School Board will vote on the immensely complex student assignment plan. Prior to that vote, we hear from Superintendent Ann Clark about her proposal and school board members share their thoughts as well.

A 'humongous' task and a short time in which to accomplish it - that's how one school board member described the process of reviewing the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools student assignment plan.

For weeks, parents and the board have been pouring over the proposal. The original goal was to break up pockets of extreme poverty in the system.

The result is immensely complex and no one knows the complexities better than CMS Superintendent Ann Clark.

Prior to the school board vote, she sits down with Mike Collins to talk about the changes and her thought process. And we’ll hear from members of the board as well.

Guests

Ann Clark - Superintendent of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Mary McCray - Chairperson, Charlotte Mecklenburg School board

Eric Davis - Member of the Charlotte Mecklenburg School board, representing District 5