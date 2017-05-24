Related Program: 
Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Vote, CMS Superintendent And Board Members Discuss Student Assignment

By Erin Keever ago

A couple dozen Dilworth parents listen as the CMS board considers revisions to the superintendent's student assignment proposal.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

On Wednesday night, the CMS School Board will vote on the immensely complex student assignment plan. Prior to that vote, we hear from Superintendent Ann Clark about her proposal and school board members share their thoughts as well.

A 'humongous' task and a short time in which to accomplish it - that's how one school board member described the process of reviewing the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools student assignment plan.

For weeks, parents and the board have been pouring over the proposal. The original goal was to break up pockets of extreme poverty in the system.

The result is immensely complex and no one knows the complexities better than CMS Superintendent Ann Clark.

Prior to the school board vote, she sits down with Mike Collins to talk about the changes and her thought process. And we’ll hear from members of the board as well.

Ann Clark - Superintendent of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Mary McCray - Chairperson, Charlotte Mecklenburg School board

Eric Davis - Member of the Charlotte Mecklenburg School board, representing District 5

Student Assignment

Parents Push Back on Proposed Changes For Some PreK-8 Schools

By May 22, 2017
Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board members are set to vote on the controversial student assignment plan on Wednesday. If approved, 7,100 students -- 5 percent of CMS’ enrollment -- would shift to new schools. Most are elementary students, such as those at three prek-8 schools in West Charlotte. The plan would break these schools up, but many parents find the proposed changes unsettling.

Controversial Changes Remain Part Of CMS Student Assignment Proposal

By May 16, 2017
Lisa Worf / WFAE

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Ann Clark isn't proposing any big changes to her student assignment proposal. The board met Tuesday night to go over potential revisions to the plan, after three weeks of community feedback.

Student Assignment Causes Parents To Take A Closer Look At Hopewell High

By May 16, 2017
Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE News

Tuesday night, the CMS school board meets to review the proposed student assignment plan and alternative proposals. The changes planned for William Amos Hough and Hopewell high schools are surely expected to come up.


Dilworth-Sedgefield Pairing Shows How CMS Boundary Changes Stir Concern, Excitement

By & May 5, 2017
Lisa Worf / WFAE

Next Tuesday the CMS board will hold a hearing on the student assignment plan Superintendent Ann Clark unveiled last week. The board has scheduled a vote on it later this month. Over the next couple weeks, we’ll break down how people are digesting the plan. There’s a range of feelings. In some cases, relief, excitement. In others, anger and concern. There are a lot of questions all around about the challenges ahead. 

CMS Board Members Field Comments On Student Assignment Plan

By Apr 27, 2017

The student assignment proposal is drawing lots of comments from CMS parents. Many of them from the city's south side. Eric Davis, who represents that area, says that's because, under the plan, his district would do the heavy-lifting. Pairing two sets of elementary schools in his district has generated the most comments. He said on WFAE's Charlotte Talks Thursday people are worried about their property values falling and sending their children to schools that now struggle.    