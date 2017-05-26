After body ID'd, Police Charge 2 In Murder Of Uber Driver

CMPD has positively identified a body found in Rock Hill Thursday as missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.  Police are have filed murder charges against two men who were found Monday in Maryland with his car and credit card. 

Marlo Medina-Chevez
Credit CMPD

  Medina-Chevez, 44, disappeared last Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. after he left his home in southwest Charlotte to pick up a passenger. 

His family reported him missing on Sunday, and police began a search. His body was found Thursday off Mount Gallant Hill Road in Rock Hill. 

Two men arrested Monday in Maryland - Diontray Adams and James Stevens - are being charged with his murder. Adams and Stevens are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and murder. CMPD says they'll be transferred to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office custody after they're extradited from Maryland, where they were caught. 

 

Marlo Medina-Chevez
CMPD
Murder
