83 Alleged Members Of 'United Blood Nation' Gang Charged Following Early Morning Sweep

Following an early morning roundup by the FBI and state and local law enforcement, 83 alleged members of the "United Blood Nation" gang are facing federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of 

Federal courthouse in Charlotte
Credit www.ncwd.uscourts.gov

western North Carolina.

Multiple media outlets report the FBI and local law enforcement conducted a sweeping raid of suspected gang members in the early hours of Thursday morning. WBTV reports the crackdown was part of a larger effort taking place in several states on the east coast today.

More details about the charges are expected to be released at a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says members of the "United Blood Nation" are often identified by the wearing red articles of clothing or signature tattoos. Those include the letters "M.O.B." which stand for "Member of Bloods," a five-pointed star representing the five "points of knowledge" in the gang, three circular brands or burn marks formed into a triangle, or tattoos that symbolize a particular hood.

Most recently, the "United Blood Nation" generated headlines when two suspected members pleaded guilty to killing a Lake Wylie couple in their home in October 2014. The two men, Jamell "Murda Mel" Cureton and Malcolm "Bloody Silent" Hartley, were sentenced to life in federal prison without parole.

This is a developing story, and will be updated throughout the day

