1 Dead; 1 Injured In Northeast Charlotte Shooting

CMPD is investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another in northeast Charlotte off Milton Road Saturday afternoon.

Police have identified the shooting victim as Gavino Miguel Romero, 19. CMPD said another man sustained injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center. His identity has not yet been released.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the two men and another uninjured victim in a vehicle. CMPD said they believe the three were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Police said officers developed a possible location for the shooting suspects at a residence on Lanecrest Drive in northeast Charlotte. Members of a SWAT team and negotiators attempted to make contact with the suspects. After a brief standoff, the suspects surrendered and were taken into custody, CMPD said. Their identities have not yet been released.

This is the 20th homicide in Charlotte this year.

