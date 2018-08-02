You're Invited To WFAE's Public Conversation 'Beyond She Says: Sexual Assault in Charlotte'

Thursday, August 2, 7:00-8:30pm at McGlohon Theater

For a sexual assault survivor, speaking up about abuse can be daunting. Many never come forward. And for those that do, finding a resolution can be a winding and frustrating road. Charlotte Talks is hosting a special Public Conversation in partnership with WFAE's podcast She Says.

Join Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins and Sarah Delia, host of She Says for a panel discussion and public forum on Thursday evening August 2nd at 7:00 at McGlohon Theater in uptown Charlotte. Details and free registration here.

