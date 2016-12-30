You Can't Take It With You: Managing Possessions (Rebroadcast)

Monday, January 2, 2017

We all love our stuff but sometimes those material possessions can get out of hand. We all acquire things but some of us can’t purge, others hoard. Then, there is the challenge of disposing of a loved one’s possessions after they die. How do we reconcile our love for that person with the need to dispose of many of their belongings. We look at why objects are so important in our lives and get tips on managing life’s clutter.

Guests

Julie Hall - The Estate Lady® and Director of the American Society of Estate Liquidators®

Dr. Andrea Umbach - Licensed Psychologist, Southeast Psych

Originally aired 2/2/2015