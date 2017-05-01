A Year After Supreme Court Victory, Whole Woman's Health Clinic Reopens In Texas

Three years after it closed down, Whole Woman’s Health clinic in Austin, Texas, has reopened its doors.

Whole Woman’s Health was one of the two dozen clinics that had to close in Texas after the state passed House Bill 2 in 2013. The law put severe restrictions on abortion providers. But the Supreme Court struck down the law in June 2016, saying it put an undue burden on a woman’s right to have an abortion.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with one of the plaintiffs in that case, Amy Hagstrom Miller (@AmyHM), the founder and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, about her decision to reopen the Austin clinic.

