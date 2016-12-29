Will 2017 Be A Good Year For The Economy And You? (Rebroadcast)

Friday, December 30, 2016

Given the rising stock market and rising interest rates, will it be a good year for the economy and for you? Host Mike Collins is joined by financial planner Larry Carroll and economist Mark Vitner to look into our financial crystal ball at 2017.

You can expect a lot of changes in 2017 and it’s already begun.

The economy appears to be doing well. So well, in fact, that the Federal Reserve just raised interest rates for the first time since last year. They plan more increases next year.

The stock market has been positively giddy about the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency, rising toward record highs.

What does this mean for the national economy in 2017, for your personal economy and your retirement portfolio? What about bond markets? Opportunities in bank stocks?

Mike Collins sits down with an economist and a financial planner to go over all of that.

Guests:

Larry Carroll, president and CEO of Carroll Financial Associates

Mark Vitner, senior economist, Wells Fargo

Originally aired 12/19/2016