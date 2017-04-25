WFAE Wins Two Regional Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association recognized WFAE 90.7 FM with two awards in its regional Edward R. Murrow Awards competition for electronic journalism. WFAE ranked first among large market stations for reporting in the categori es of Breaking News and Hard News for its coverage of the Keith Scott shooting and unrest in Charlotte in September 2016.

"WFAE's reporting and remarkable storytelling during a tragic and challenging time in Charlotte represents the best qualities of public radio journalism," said Joe O'Connor, WFAE president and CEO. "More and more Charlotteans are turning to WFAE because of our newsroom's ability to provide substantive context surrounding the critical issues that affect our region, state, nation and world. I could not be prouder."

Charlotte Protests Over Police Shooting by WFAE Newsroom - Breaking News category: On September 20, 2016, Keith Lamont Scott, a black man, was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who is also black. Protests and riots erupted in Charlotte following the fatal shooting. This winning entry included first night coverage, stories and programming throughout the week.

"A newsroom must work as a team, and that teamwork especially shows during huge news events. I'm so proud of the substantive coverage our reporters, producers and hosts delivered to the community - it's an honor to work in this newsroom," said WFAE News Director Greg Collard.

Confrontations In Wake Of Police Shooting by reporter Tom Bullock - Hard News category: The night after Keith Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer, the protests started peacefully in uptown Charlotte. That quickly changed when word spread of a young man being shot. Protesters blamed the police. Some protesters threw objects and smashed windows. Police in riot gear lobbed concussion grenades and tear gas canisters.

"Tom's story put people at the scene, as if they were eaves-dropping on what was happening during the uptown protests. It represents the best in hard news reporting, but I'll always remember Tom for how he appeared when he returned to the newsroom that night. He was drenched in tear gas residue," said Collard.

As regional winners, these entries are eligible for the national awards competition that will be judged in June.