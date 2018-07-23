We Go To The 'Source' For Summer Reading Recommendations

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our second installment — you can find the first here — Janet Webster Jones, owner of Source Booksellers in Detroit, shares her selections with NPR's Audie Cornish. Click the audio link above to hear Jones describe these great summer reads:

Enemies in Love: A German POW, a Black Nurse, and an Unlikely Romance by Alexis Clark

Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over by Nell Painter

The Long Haul: A Trucker's Tales of Life on the Road by Finn Murphy

