Watch: Nobel Prize In Literature Is Awarded Thursday

The Swedish Academy will unveil its choice as the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday morning, in an event set for 7 a.m. ET. You can watch it live online.

The Nobel in literature has always been a tough prize to predict. Many were surprised when last year's award was won by Bob Dylan — who became the first person to win who's mainly known as a singer and songwriter.

This year, the betting service Ladbrokes lists the top three bettors' choices as Canadian Margaret Atwood (with 7/2 odds) Kenya's Ngugi Wa Thiong'o (at 4/1) and Japan's Haruki Murakami (5/1).

When Dylan won last year, he also became the first American to win since Toni Morrison in 1993.

The Swedish Academy said Dylan won "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," as NPR's Colin Dwyer reported.

